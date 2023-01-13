Dine and Dish: House of JuJu in Old Town Clovis

At House of Juju in Old Town Clovis, you always feel at home.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good food always draws a crowd in Old Town Clovis. At House of Juju, you always feel at home.

When Julie and Scott Glenn opened House of JuJu back in 2013, they asked their son Justin what they should serve.

They say Justin knew people would go for gourmet burgers.

"Everything is absolutely amazing. These potatoes, though. You have to get each specific dipping sauce and you will not be disappointed," said Jessica Hevia.

"These are aiolis that we make in house. We've got spicy garlic, calamata and chipotle," explained Justin.

Your journey here allows you to have a burger any way you want it.

"Having the choice of beef, bison, turkey, chicken breast or portabello makes a variety out of our signature burgers," said Scott.

"Also kind of the crowd favorite, BBQ sauce, cheddar, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and bacon," Justin added.

Chef Will's chili matches perfectly with the sliders.

"We don't do fries. We do roasted potatoes," Julie said.

You can also have a burger in a bowl with your choice of protein.

"I got the Athena salad with steak. Every time I come here, I get this salad," said Danielle Chabrier.

House of JuJu also has a location in Morro Bay, but you don't have to go to the coast to enjoy their clam chowder.

It is roux based, so no cream.

"This one's much more savory, really herb-heavy with tons of bacon, clams and lots of potatoes," said Justin.

The flatbread came with artichoke hearts and tomatoes but you can top it with bacon, chicken, steak or shrimp.

"They're a lot more popular than you might think for a burger restaurant," Justin explained.

"I'm Grandma Juju, that's what my grand babies call me," said Julie.

House of JuJu will add a location in Visalia in the spring.