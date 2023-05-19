The Salty Pickle is owned and operated by brothers Greg, Daniel and Nick Saldana. They started serving in 2019 and locals keep coming back for their favorites.

Dine and Dish: The Salty Pickle in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- New eateries rarely come to Western Fresno County, so Jessica Harrington was thrilled to see this spot open in Coalinga.

The Salty Pickle is owned and operated by brothers Greg, Daniel and Nick Saldana.

"We thought real crafty, kind of upscale, kind of twist to things might do really well here," Nick said.

"It gives you something different and unique," Harrington said. "We're so secluded from everything that you don't get to have these sort of featured items."

They started serving in 2019, and locals keep coming back for their favorites.

"It has to be the classic stuff -- bacon avocado burger, classic cheeseburger," Greg said. "Our classic California panini is another fan favorite."

Greg prepared the crispy chicken sandwich for Jessica.

"It's topped off with a little roasted jalapeno and garlic sauce that is made in-house," he said.

"The crunch from the crispiness is not only from the chicken, but the veggies that are on it," Harrington said.

I started with the Old Boy Bleu.

"It's made with a spicy thousand island made in-house," Greg said. "We have a really good quality beef patty, a good quality blue cheese and then we have homemade balsamic onion jam that is made in-house."

The sweet potato waffle fries came with a chipotle ranch sauce.

This turned out to be a shareable meal.

That sandwich was a winner winner, chicken dinner, or lunch in this case.

As for the name, Daniel can claim.

"He's always been big into fermenting, like the healthy gut kind of food," Nick said.

Homemade pickles adorn several dishes.

"Something that's a little more exciting, this would be the spot to come," Harrington said.

"They're such good guys," says former Coalinga High Principal Roger Campbell. "They work hard. They're dedicated to this town."

Campbell remembers all of his former students, including one who grew up to be an Action News anchor.

"She (Harrington) loves her hometown," he said. "Well, we love her. We truly do and we're so proud of her."

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.