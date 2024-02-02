Dine and Dish: Sunset Sports Bar inside Tachi Palace

The Sunset Sports Bar features 19 screens to watch your games.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, inside the Sunset Sports Bar, the odds are good you'll find a winning combination.

Menu items include a quesadilla made with the highest-grade USDA beef.

"The main thing is the prime beef ribeye. I mean, I don't know where you can get a quesadilla with prime beef," explained Executive Chef Cesar Venegas.

The end result is a tender culinary jackpot.

"We just sprinkle a little crunchiness with the Cheetos on top, which is a trendy thing."

The Sunset Sports Bar features 19 screens to watch your games.

We couldn't stop looking at the Richie's sampler platter.

It includes ribeye quesadillas and South of the Border hamburguesas.

"The ground beef is mixed with chorizo, and we've got some ham in there with some cheddar cheese and mozzarella," said Venegas.

"We also have birria grilled cheese sandwiches."

Chef De Cuisine Jaime Sandoval is always making birria tacos because sports fans love shareable dishes like wings.

"We carry BBQ, buffalo, we have garlic buffalo, and mango habanero is one of the most popular," Sandoval said.

Some visitors cool off with a cocktail.

"Today, we are making our famous spicy cucumber margarita," said Chellsie Perryman, a server.

"We're rimming the rim with tahin. We're going to have our 21 seeds jalapeno cucumber tequila."

Venegas worked in Las Vegas for 12 years before moving to the Valley.

"I worked with Bobby Flay for a while in Mesa Grill, and I worked for Emeril Lagasse at Delmonico's in the Venetian," said Venegas.

The slow-cooked ribs here shine.

"We just glaze them up. We grill 'em at the end to give them that crustiness on the outside," Venegas said.

The prime ribeye is served with a salad.

"I want to make it an experience with a diversity of the menu. It's something that you have to come and join us and find out for yourself," explained Venegas.

