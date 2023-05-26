Dine and Dish: The Elderwood at The Darling Hotel in Visalia

Delicious dining options are soaring to new heights in downtown Visalia. Atop The Darling Hotel, you'll find the Elderwood Restaurant.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delicious dining options are soaring to new heights in downtown Visalia.

Atop The Darling Hotel, you'll find the Elderwood Restaurant.

The tasty views - and the vibe - don't feel like the Valley.

"A lot of people tell us they feel like they're in LA or San Francisco, or not Visalia," says General Manager Mike Seaward.

"Probably our most popular dish right here is the french toast, and it's crusted in the corn flakes and fried," says lead chef Tyler Albrecht. "Then, a berry coolie on top, then a fresh whipped cream."

French toast is a must-have for the brunch crowd.

Diners feel like they're on top of the world here.

"I ordered the chimichangas, they're very good," says Brianna Alvarez.

This building was built in 1935 as an annex to the Tulare County Courthouse.

"The vision was to bring life back to downtown Visalia," Seaward said.

Renovation of the Darling Hotel was completed in 2020.

Lead bartender Max Hudson presented a Sunset Boulevard and the Last Melon.

"The Last Melon is going to be beefeater gin, fresh squeezed canteloupe juice, fresh squeezed lemon jiuce, dolin dry simple syrup," he said.

"It's really the place, I think, to go in town for romantic dinners and celebrations," Seaward said. "That's been our vision - to be the place to celebrate in Visalia."

The chilaquiles are also popular.

"The housemade chile verde sauce, and then we have black beans," Albrecht said. "We have some queso fresco down there, then chipotle sour cream and then your egg cooked your style."

