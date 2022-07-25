Woman shot to death in Dinuba, suspect in custody

Dinuba police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

Officials say just before 2 on Sunday morning, they responded to a home on Alta Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot to death.

Police identified the suspect, and around 8:30 am, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office located and took him into custody.

Investigators say he was under the influence and taken to the hospital.

Once he's medically cleared, he'll be taken to Dinuba PD for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.