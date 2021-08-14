Downtown Fresno businesses get help sprucing up storefronts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New glass has been put up at Bill Bruce Art Studio along Van Ness Avenue in downtown Fresno after the owner's windows were shot.The improvement was possible by the Downtown Fresno Partnership Facade program."What it meant to me was the fact that the building is now like it used to be. The glass is nice and new and clean. It's certainly a more attractive storefront than it was with the broken window," said Bill Bruce, owner of Bill Bruce Art Studio.Bruce said he's been at the downtown location for 18 years and never had a problem until now.The Downtown Fresno Partnership told Action News $12,000 in grants were given out to help small business owners during this time."So we offer the facade grant because we found that there were a lot of businesses that were running into issues where they were having some damage done to their storefront," said Jazzmine Young, program manager for Downtown Fresno Partnership."So the facade grant gave us the opportunity to help them pay for some of those fixes," Young said.The Yarra Law Group in downtown Fresno is being renovated."The painting is going to give it a nice different look. Then the windows. We are working on the windows. It's going to brighten up the whole building. It's going to give us a lot of attention," said Raul Carrillo.The law firm has been downtown for years. Officials say the grant helped."Right now is such an important time to offer this type of program because as things are starting to pick up, it's kind of like a grand reopening of every location, especially downtown," Young said.New changes and a new facelift as more business picks up in the area.A total of eight businesses were awarded the facade grants. The Downtown Fresno Partnership hopes to offer more in the future.