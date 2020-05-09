Driver found injured with bullet wound on Highway 145 in Fresno County

The CHP is investigating a shooting in Fresno County on Friday.
Officers were called to the area of Highway 145 and W Mt Whitney just after 5 pm by someone who reported a hit-and-run crash.
When they arrived at the scene, officers realized it was actually the aftermath of a shooting that left one man injured in his vehicle.
The man was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
