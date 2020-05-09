Driver found injured with bullet wound on Highway 145 in Fresno County

The CHP is investigating a shooting in Fresno County on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 145 and W Mt Whitney just after 5 pm by someone who reported a hit-and-run crash.


When they arrived at the scene, officers realized it was actually the aftermath of a shooting that left one man injured in his vehicle.

The man was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Central California coronavirus cases
Hurdles in place before next phase for Fresno County
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city
Bass Lake businesses open for season
Show More
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
CA legislative analyst projects deficits totaling up to $126 billion through 2024
CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, cash hidden inside deodorant
Newsom signs executive order to provide mail-in ballots to voters during pandemic
Driver license permit expiration dates extended by DMV
More TOP STORIES News