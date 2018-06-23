Driver sends truck into East Central Fresno stores

Several business owners are cleaning up debris after a disoriented driver, drove his white pick-up truck into their stores Saturday.Video from ABC30 Insider Hector Trujillo shows the truck inside of the building on Chestnut and Shields in East Central Fresno.Officers say the elderly driver was going down Chestnut the wrong way and ended up swerving to avoid oncoming traffic.The driver ended up inside the building, where a psychic business and Star Muts Pet Grooming are located.No one was injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.