FRESNO

Driver sends truck into East Central Fresno stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Several business owners are cleaning up debris after a disoriented driver, drove his white pick-up truck into their stores Saturday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several business owners are cleaning up debris after a disoriented driver, drove his white pick-up truck into their stores Saturday.

Video from ABC30 Insider Hector Trujillo shows the truck inside of the building on Chestnut and Shields in East Central Fresno.

Officers say the elderly driver was going down Chestnut the wrong way and ended up swerving to avoid oncoming traffic.

The driver ended up inside the building, where a psychic business and Star Muts Pet Grooming are located.

No one was injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar into buildingfresno - east central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News