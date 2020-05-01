Know the Road with the CHP: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
"The Vehicle Code specifically requires you to enter into the intersection prior to the light turning red," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"As long as you are past the limit line and in the intersection as you are proceeding through, and the light has not turned red yet, you have not run a red light," he said.
