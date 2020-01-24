drug bust

Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County supplying meth across the Valley

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop for a minor violation uncovered a major illegal drug operation in Tulare County.

Federal investigators believe a Mexican drug cartel is behind an elaborate operation to make meth in the South Valley.

The suspects - Saul Ontiveros and Eduardo Garcia - face federal charges after deputies found several hundred pounds of both processed and liquid meth in their car.

The drugs have a street value of $1.5 million. Investigators believe the drugs were partially being processed in a Pixley home.

In the heart of Pixley, a Tulare County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a car in early January for not having a front license plate. But when the driver pulled over, the smell of marijuana was undeniable and the suspects, Saul Ontiveros and Eduardo Garcia were not very cooperative.

"They quickly exited the vehicle and tried to get into a house nearby. The deputy was able to contact both of them, detain them and learn that they were under the influence of something," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

While the deputy waited for additional officers, a criminal investigation began.

A search of the car turned up two large buckets with a liquid substance inside. Inside the trunk was another bucket with 49 pounds of meth.

Then officers searched the Pixley home the pair rented and found out it was a conversion lab where the liquid was intended to be transformed into a solid.

"We have 160 pounds of processed meth and 200 pounds of liquid meth that we fully anticipate would be converted in very short order to be sold on the streets of the Central Valley," said Eastern District of CA Attorney General Scott McGregor.

The investigation also led officers to Porterville. Right now, federal officials won't say whether the suspects were going back and forth to Mexico.

Based on what deputies recovered, federal officials say it confirms the new way meth is making its way into the United States, crossing borders only partially ready. It's in liquid form and less detectable. The last processes happen locally before it's sold.

At least one of the suspects is a resident of Mexico. Both are in jail now and face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countypixleydrug arrestdrug bustmethamphetaminemethcartelmeth lab
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced
Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in Madera 2019 federal drug bust
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News