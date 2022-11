Suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Kearney boulevard and Bishop avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver has been arrested following a crash in Fresno County.

Officers believe a 21-year-old man was driving under the influence when he ran a stop sign.

He crashed into another car, luckily no one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI