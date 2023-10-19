Suspect in deadly DUI crash Monday night has prior DUI, CHP says

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas is urging Fresno drivers not to drink and drive after a deadly suspected DUI crash earlier this week.

CHP officers arrested Chui Shin Monday night after they said he was driving home to Southern California under the influence of alcohol.

The 61-year-old was behind the wheel of a Chevy van on Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue in Selma when Salas says he crashed into the back of a Ford Explorer.

"Just very tragic," Salas said. "100% avoidable."

The SUV veered off the highway and hit a concrete barrier, killing a 71-year-old female passenger. Three other people in the Explorer went to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We are fortunate that no one else was seriously injured," Salas said. "We are definitely glad that we removed this driver from hurting or killing somebody else."

Shin is now behind bars on five charges related to the Monday night incident, including hit and run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The CHP tells Action News that Shin also has a prior DUI.

Monday's fatal crash comes as CHP arrests for DUIs in Fresno County are slightly down this year.

In 2022, there were 1884 DUIs and 49 felony DUIs, meaning there was an injury or death. So far this year, there have been 1402 DUIs and 35 felonies.

The CHP is focused on continuing to lower those numbers to save lives.

"If you see someone making that bad choice of getting behind the wheel, pick up the phone and call 911," Salad said. "Let local law enforcement try to apprehend them before they hurt and kill somebody."

