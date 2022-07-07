Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare Police Department officer has been arrested and accused of driving drunk while on duty.On June 23rd, Officer Frank Garcia was about 9 hours into his shift when he was arrested and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.Tulare police chief Fred Ynclan says the department is shocked by what officer Frank Garcia did and it wants to be transparent with the community about the allegations against him."I fully believe officers need to be held to a high standard, the highest in my opinion, but also please know we are human and we have everyday problems like everyone else. We also have a higher sense of duty and accountability," he said.Chief Ynclan says it all started when someone walked into the headquarters, saying they saw an officer asleep in his police cruiser, who wouldn't wake up when they attempted to get his attention.Ynclan says once Garcia arrived back at headquarters, he smelled of alcohol, so the department took action.They called in the California Highway Patrol, which took over and arrested Garcia.TPD is also starting an internal affairs investigation, looking into the cases Garcia handled on the day of his arrest.Garcia has been an officer with the department for two and a half years, and he worked for two Tulare County agencies before coming to the police force.Ynclan says resources are available if Garcia needs them and wants the public to know they are taking matters seriously."Moving forward...the public can contact us and tell us any problem and we will deal with it."Officer Garcia is now on paid administrative leave since being arrested.