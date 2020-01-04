business

Valley-based company Duncan Enterprises expands with new product

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bright colors, paints, and craft supplies fill the headquarters of Duncan Enterprises in east central Fresno.

The company is growing its palette and reach by acquiring Color Me Mine.

"That's a new franchise we've acquired. We've bolted that onto our ceramics products and brand because it's a perfect way to sell our product direct to our users and get the feedback directly from them," said Hawk Duncan.

Duncan is a fourth-generation family member working at Duncan. His great grandmother started the company to allow everyone a creative outlet.

A lot of Duncan's products are made here in the Valley, like puffy paint. About 22,000 bottles are filled every day and sent out to stores.

The company sells a variety of product lines from paints to ceramic glue and more.

Recently, the company expanded its product line called Color Shot, a spray paint.

"We wanted to make our spray paint geared toward someone who is shopping on Pinterest. So we focused on the color we put color on the label, we gave our paints fun color names," said Stacy Avedisian. "So instead of red, its Stiletto and blue is a Hello Handsome."

The spray paint can be found at more than two dozen Home Depots around the country.

A majority of art products can be found at Walmart and major fabric stores like Jo-Ann's.

However, the company says in 2020, they find e-commerce changing the landscaping.

"Amazon is one of our top rising sales channels. They're growing extremely quickly," Duncan said.

A Valley made product that's evolving in a creative way.
