Fresno P.E. teacher keeping her students active in a different way

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local P.E. teacher is keeping her students moving but in the kitchen!Amy Broadley teaches 8th grade at Cooper Academy.In addition to home workouts, she's teaching her students cooking basics.So far they've made omelets and Depression Cake from scratch.Next up on the menu is pancakes and homemade meat sauce for spaghetti.Broadley says she's enjoyed watching her kids learn something new, especially since one of her students had never used an oven before!