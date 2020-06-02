FUSD kicks off virtual graduations, still planning in-person graduations when it's safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Fresno Unified kicks off their virtual graduations, this week seniors say they're still holding on to hope for a chance to walk the stage in person.
Duncan Polytechnical High School senior Jesus Lopez wasn't sure what his graduation would look like this year.
"I really thought there wasn't going to be anything, I was a little negative at the beginning," said Lopez. "Seeing what Fresno Unified and the community has done I have a lot of gratitude."
When plans for a virtual graduation were announced he says his senior class was grateful.
Each senior will receive their cap, gown and diploma on Monday, with virtual celebrations featuring student and staff videos and the turning of the tassel.
"I think Fresno Unified has done a great job trying to help us and I think as a whole we weren't a forgotten class," said Lopez. "We may not have a prom or a graduation on time, but at least we still have something."
But they're still holding out for a more traditional celebration. Fresno Unified tells us they're still planning to have an in-person graduation when it's safe to gather in large crowds, but as of now, there are still no dates set.
"It's what I and a lot of people still want," said Lopez. "I think we all really appreciate, even the thought of it really touches our hearts and we really hope it does happen."
As for Lopez, he plans to study abroad for a semester before heading to college.
Virtual graduations continue through Wednesday and will air on their website.
