FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified adopts new dress code policy

The Fresno Unified School District has adopted a new, more relaxed dress code policy. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Unified School District has adopted a new, more relaxed dress code policy.

The new dress code removes all mentions of student appearances and only mandates personal cleanliness and clothes suitable for school activities without presenting a health or safety hazard.

On Wednesday, trustees voiced concerns about what the looser guidelines could mean for student participation in PE or preparing for the future.

Fresno Unified Trustee Brooke Ashjian said, "It says that you can have piercings in places and possibly get hit by a ball and rip an ear."

Fresno Unified Trustee Carol Mills said, "If we're preparing career-ready graduates, do you wear ripped jeans and flip flops for your career?"

Individual schools will have the option to add stricter rules if they see fit.

The dress code was approved with a 6-1 vote.
