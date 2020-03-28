Coronavirus

Local schools turning to video calls to continue learning during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the use of video conferencing has skyrocketed, becoming standard at work and college campuses, like Clovis Community College.

"If this was five or 10 years ago, we wouldn't be able to do this," says Dr. Lori Bennett, President of Clovis Community College.

The college is one of many that have had to make the transition, moving more than 600 classes online.

"This week was our first week with 100 percent online courses for our students," says Stephanbie Babb. "We are using zoom. Our faculty is hosting Zoom sessions and have open office horus via Zoom."

Along with dozens of colleges and universities, Fresno County and Central Unified School District are also both utilizing the San Jose-based videoconferencing company, Zoom.

The CEO of the Company, Eric Yuan, spoke with out sister company in San Fransico on Friday, saying he never imagined the growing popularity.

"I never thought about that because we were always focused on modern workers," Yuan said. "There's brand new uses."

With more students and employees turning to the app to stay connected, he says maintaining security and accessibility is crucial during this time.

Clovis Community college officials say it's a challenge, but both students and staff are pushing through together...

"We've learned new techniques to build more interaction than we may have had before," Bennett said.

