Mother and son both graduating Fresno State together

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Piedad Pulido and her son Michael Pulido are reminiscing about old memories.This weekend the Sanger family is making new ones they can add to their picture collection.The mom and son duo are graduating together from Fresno State. They plan on walking side-by-side and hand-in-hand to get their diplomas."Now he is walking me because I took him to preschool and kindergarten and now we are going to walk together," said Piedad."I am just a normal college kid, I didn't really do anything special. It really my mom, she is the one who is outstanding here," said Michael.Getting here took Piedad a lot of sacrifices. Constantly, she had a switch between hats, mom and student. In 2007 the Mother of three stepped away from working in the fields to pursue an education. First came her high school diploma and she went to Reedley College before going to Fresno State. Through the ups and downs, her children always came first."I wanted to keep it that way. I wanted my kids to be my priority and it was really hard," said Piedad.Michael stood by her side, motivating her to keep pushing forward."She would come home and she would say, I don't want to do this anymore," said Michael. "What student hasn't thought about dropping out of school, but we would encourage her."One of their fondest memories together was Piedad's first day at Fresno State."I was like can you hold my hand and you know he is taller than me and he was walking fast," she said. "I told him to wait, don't leave me behind, hold my hand and hand and he was like. "mom, keep up."Now they get to share one more memory together as college students. One that will inspire Piedad's children and forever change their lives."They don't have to work in the fields like I did as my father did, they can offer a better future for their kids," she said.Having her son Michael by her side makes it just that much sweeter.