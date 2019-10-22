Organizers work to gather 10,000 signatures to recall FUSD trustee Terry Slatic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community advocate Stacy Williams along with supporters, made their way into the Fresno County Clerks office Monday.The buttons pinned on their shirts indicated their intent, "Recall Slatic," as they filed paperwork to recall Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic."It is just a safety issue and we say, we really need to get him off that board," Williams said.For months now Williams and others have talked about a recall, but Monday afternoon documents were officially filed. A signature putting their campaign in motion.Williams says this has been a long time coming.There have been several complaints involving Slatic, many occurring at Bullard High School."There has been numerous complaints for Terry Slatic of assault and behavior, aggressive behavior towards a recruiter, the child with the backpack, the wrestling coach and the cheer squad," Williams said.Slatic now has seven days to respond to the filing for it to be included with the ballot.Action News reached to Slatic to comment, but he was unable to provide us with a statement. But earlier this month, he told us he represents his district to the best of his ability."I serve at the pleasure of the people in northwest fresno. It is that simple. When they tell me to stop, i'll stop," Slatic told Action News earlier this month.Williams and supporters still need to gather 10,000 signatures for a successful recall. Only registered voters within District 7 can participate.The group's goal is to have everything completed by December to be on the March 3rd ballot. If not, they could try for a special election later that year.Slatic was elected to serve through 2022.