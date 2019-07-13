FUSD seniors who missed graduation receive their diplomas at summer graduation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Graduation season may have wrapped up over a month ago but that's not stopping Fresno Unified from hosting graduation in the middle of summer.Friday 125 students walked across the stage at Roosevelt High School's Audra McDonald Theater to receive their diploma."It is a game-changer because a lot of these students, they come from homes where their parents didn't graduate and they are the first in their family to see a high school graduation, said Valerie Davis, Fresno Unified Board Member.She added that all 10 highs schools and alternative education schools in the district participate each year.Each of the students attends summer school to receive their final credits required for a high school diploma."We try to teach our children resilience and they finish what they start. So this gives them the opportunity to wear their high school robe and their color," said Davis.Many of the graduates were just short a credit or two and fell behind."I was just messing around. I really wasn't taking it serious. I just all my credits at the end of the week, like during the last week of school. And it just has been real tough," said Anthony Aguilar, Cambridge High School Graduate."I had a rough patch that stopped me. It was an experience overall for the four years of high school. It took me a little while. I should have walked with my class and I was I would have walked with my class but it was a good experience," said Myra Ortega, Sunnyside High Graduate.Others were dealt with struggles at home and had to take on more prominent role in their families while in the middle of high school.Another Cambridge High School graduate said, "Yeah it was pretty hard in general because my mom was a little sick. So I had to start working and I fell behind in a couple of classes and went to Cambridge. And they helped me out through everything,"The celebration will be short-lived for many of these students as they get ready for the next chapter of their lives with plans for college or working full time.