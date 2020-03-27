Coronavirus

Sunnyside teachers create videos to encourage students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified school is finding unique ways to spread some cheer to their students.

After the announcement that studies were coming to a stop, Sunnyside High School teachers wanted to make sure they could check in with their students.

"We left school on the 13th of March just expecting another Friday and I thought I'd be back to school on Monday and see my students again," said Sunnyside teacher Jim Weaver.

"We didn't get the notice until 3 pm on a Friday and had no chance to say goodbye to the kids," Sunnyside Teacher Katie McQuone Botello said.

Teachers came up with an idea: spread a little encouragement by making a video.

"We set up a google drive folder for the teachers to upload the videos and they just started pouring in," Botello said.

"Just sharing encouragement, telling the kids we miss them and to hang in there and take care of themselves," added Weaer.

Students liked the video so much, staff decided to make them a weekly occurrence. This weeks topic is social distancing. The videos come out every Tuesday. You can view the video here.

For more educational resources for kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnohigh schoolcoronavirus californiaschoolcoronavirusfresno unified school districtcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
With more time for reading KidTime StoryTime might be your go to.
NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say
Fresno gas station mascot raising COVID-19 awareness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
Suspect arrested after trying to stab man with pruning shears
Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Man admits to spreading sulfur at Merced agency, sparking hazmat fears
Show More
Grand Princess cruise ship: 2 passengers in quarantine die at CA base
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
More TOP STORIES News