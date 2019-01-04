EDUCATION

Student's SAT test score improved 330 points and she's accused of cheating

EMBED </>More Videos

Student accused of cheating on SAT after her score increased

MIAMI, Florida --
A high school senior in Florida says she's being accused of cheating because she improved her SAT score by more than 300 points.

Kamilah Campbell received a letter from the testing company saying her score was "invalid." She thinks it's because when she took the test the first time she scored a 900. When she took the test for a second time, she received a much higher score of 1230.

Campbell said in a news conference with her family and attorney, she worked hard for her results.

"I did not cheat. I studied and I focused to achieve my dreams," she said, "To have your effort taken away from you, and them saying, 'Oh well, we think you cheated.' It's not fair."

Shirley Ferguson Campbell said, "She's staying up late nights, she's staying up early mornings studying. She received extra tutoring because she set a goal in her head that she wanted to reach, and she accomplished that goal. She deserves to be honored."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said, "They cannot measure her destiny."

Campbell wants to go to Florida State University but says she can't even apply until her score is validated, which is why she hired Crump.

The testing company says they don't cancel scores based on gains alone, but that scores could be flagged when test takers' sheets have similar answers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool testingtestsu.s. & worldFlorida
EDUCATION
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
'The sky is not the limit,' says teen accepted to Harvard
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
SPONSORED: Children First: Teen helping seniors while creating career path
More Education
Top Stories
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Suspect dies after being shot by police in standoff in Visalia
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Clovis homeowner scares off intruder inside his home
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
Show More
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
Full closure at Sequoia and Kings Canyon impacts travel, business
California twins battling extremely rare genetic disease
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers suffering from government shutdown
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
More News