UC MERCED

UC Merced celebrates opening of new buildings, part of $1.3 billion campus expansion project

EMBED </>More Videos

Part of a $1.3 billion project to expand the campus at UC Merced is finally complete and on Thursday the community got the chance to see it for the first time.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Part of a $1.3 billion project to expand the campus at UC Merced is finally complete, and on Thursday the community got the chance to see it for the first time.

Hundreds gathered for the unveiling highlighting the new development that includes a 3,700 square foot dining hall that seats 600 people.

There are also two buildings for student housing with nearly 730 beds and 20 classrooms on the ground level for student learning and to top it off, an NCAA-level soccer field.

Vice Chancellor Veronica Mendez says this is going to improve the quality of live for both students and faculty.

"They can sleep upstairs, go to classrooms on the first floor, eat close by, and have a field so they can play on campus, bringing all those services for generations of students."

Many of those students like Luis Valenzeula are glad to see the vision come to life.

"When I came here they were still working on COB 2. Once that was finished it, it just added so much more to the campus, added so much more to the growth. It is really paving the way to how we're going to be in like 30 to 20 more years.

Congressman Jim Costa echoes those same sentiments. He says the continued growth is going to leave a positive impact on the Central Valley.

"Tonight is a milestone not only for the students and faculty, but also for our Valley, so go Bobcats!"

Right now, 20 percent of the entire project is done with the completion of phase one.

When it is all finished, which is expected to happen by fall of 2020, the campus will nearly double in size allowing room for up to 10,000 students.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuc merceddevelopmentjim costaU.C. Merced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UC MERCED
UC Merced creating new center aimed at researching smoking habits in the Central Valley
UC Merced fighting food insecurity on campus
UC Merced students have a lot to look forward at the start of fall semster
Project to improve traffic into UC Merced underway
More uc merced
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News