UC Merced working to open new management school

UC Merced is growing and changing and one of the biggest changes will be a new standalone business and management school.The university is working to create a new interdiscplinary school, one that university officials are calling the "management school of the future"."We're taking existing programs, putting them together and focusing them together on this complex system," Gallo School Planning Initiative Director Paul Maglio said.The new Gallo school will bring together educators from the schools of engineering, natural sciences and humanities to teach students under one main focus. The university is already known for its focus on research and science, and the new school will be incorporating those science components into their program."In a business school, you tend to focus on profit. In natural resources you tend to focus on the planet. In cognitive science, you tend to focus on people. We're bringing all that together to have a sustained focus all at the same time," Maglio said.The university's Ernest & Julio Gallo School of Management already has graduate business programs.Graduate student Taylor Fugere said the science-based business program is what drew her to UC merced, and she's hopes a new school will bring more interested students."I think UC merced moving in that more specialized direction is going to be really helpful in people being able to explore different career options, and being able to have more opportunities for a hands-on educational experience."The process will take a few years. Ultimately, the new school will need to be reviewed and approved by several campus administrators, and the University of California regents. University officials hope to have the school in place by 2021.