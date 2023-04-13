An employee was hospitalized after he was shot at a clothing store in Fresno on Wednesday night.

Employee hospitalized after being shot at Fresno business, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee was hospitalized after he was shot at a clothing store in Fresno on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9 pm at MB Fashion near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street.

Fresno police say the 19-year-old employee was shot during a confrontation with the suspect at the front door of the business.

The employee was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The suspect left the store after the shooting and has not yet been identified.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.