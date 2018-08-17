The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Today we honor and lift up the incomparable, the exceptional #QueenofSoul Aretha Franklin. May her music continue to inspire and may she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uezC1paFoe — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) August 16, 2018

So much talent, so much music. It was a gift to work with her. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. #riparethafranklin https://t.co/2lHK1IjvYI pic.twitter.com/7YniUThSTJ — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

No words. Only tears. Our Queen is gone. Long live the Queen. pic.twitter.com/LxEsQISNoZ — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 16, 2018

A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1 — Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace to one of the greats, Aretha Franklin. For all you’ve done, a grateful world thanks you. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace QUEEN!!! Thank you for feeding our souls for so long!!! You will be missed never forgotten!!! Your music lives on in ALL OF US!!! 🙏🏾 #riparethafranklin 💋💋💋 https://t.co/jlI8qrAIj9 — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) August 16, 2018

Aretha, your music set a standard for every single lady in this industry to rise to. You have touched minds, hearts and spirits, including my own. I pray you have a smooth journey Ree Ree and hopefully I'll get to sing with you in the Heavenly choir. Love you #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Rrw6JjDtCg — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) August 16, 2018

It is with a heavy heart that I…… that we must say goodbye to our Queen. It was a true honor to call Aretha my friend. I will always cherish my memories with her. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDQL2zzgdM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018

I can’t believe this.... #ArethaFranklin .. although you have transitioned into the omnipresence of God, you are forever #immortal Your music lives on through all of us. Thank you so much for unchaining every door for so many of us to walk right through. #RestInPeace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zkLYfkUP25 — b r 🎤n d Y (@4everBrandy) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" has died at age 76.