Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76

Aretha Franklin dies of Cancer at 76: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., August 16, 2018

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul who sold tens of millions of R&B and pop albums with iconic hits like "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," has died. She was 76.

She died Thursday morning of pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, according to a statement from her publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

Her family released the following statement:

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Franklin had been struggling with health problems in recent years. Earlier in the week it was confirmed that she was seriously ill and was surrounded by friends and family in her Detroit home.

The legendary vocalist was perhaps best known for "Respect" - the Otis Redding cover that her powerful voice transformed into a bold anthem and demand for dignity adopted by the feminist movement in the 1970s.

She also had a string of 20 No. 1 R&B singles, stretching from 1967 to 1985. Those iconic tunes helped earn her 18 Grammy Awards and consistently placed her on most critics' lists of the greatest singers of all time.

In 1987, Franklin became the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She performed at the inaugurations of three presidents - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

President George W. Bush presented Franklin with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

Last year, the icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."

One of those select events was a gala for Elton John's 25th anniversary of his AIDS foundation in November in New York City, where Franklin closed the event with a collection of songs including "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Freeway."

Franklin canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. She was originally scheduled to perform on her 76th birthday in March in Newark, New Jersey, and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April.

As news of her death was learned, everyone from world leaders to Hollywood icons to fellow music industry legends reflected on her life and legacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ARETHA FRANKLIN
