The "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin has died Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, was known for original hits as well as iconic covers.After her death, Google released a list of songs that people are searching for, and many of her songs started climbing the charts on iTunes.To honor her life and legacy, take a look back at some of her songs that have stood the test of time."Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot and becoming an anthem inextricably linked with Franklin's voice.Franklin herself generated an often-covered classic when she was the first to release "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in the film, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy."I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.This classic, another song first released by the Queen of Soul herself, peaked at #2 in 1968 and to this day remains one of the songs most associated with the icon.Let's call this song exactly what it is: timeless. Franklin's "Rock Steady" peaked at #9 in 1971 and remains one of her most searched songs today.This soulful tune was written by Aretha's sister, Carolyn Ann Franklin. It reached #16 in 1968.Carolyn, who would later pass away from cancer at age 43 , was also a co-writer of "Angel." It only reached #20 in 1973, but after Aretha's death it was her eighth most searched song.In 1971, Franklin released a revamped gospel version of the Simon and Garfunkel hit "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Her version peaked at #6 in 1971.This song peaked at #9 in 1967. After her death, it regained popularity and reached #15 on the iTunes chart.Many of the hits above also started climbing the charts on iTunes Thursday. The top five overall songs in the iTunes store were all Franklin's: "Respect," "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "I Say A Little Prayer," "Chain of Fools" and "Think."Here are a few more that were popular choices to remember that iconic voice.One of Franklin's later hits, "Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985. This week the hit about a pink Cadillac has revved up to #7 on iTunes.Though written and later released by Stevie Wonder, this is another song most associated with Franklin's vocals. Franklin's version peaked at #3 in 1974 and has now reached #8 on the iTunes chart.If chart history is any indication, this 1987 collaboration with George Michael ties with "Respect" as her biggest hit. After her death, Billboard released a list of her 20 biggest hits , putting this song in the #1 spot.