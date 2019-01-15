ENTERTAINMENT

Jason Reitman to direct Ghostbusters sequel for summer 2020

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman is set to direct a new installment in the Ghostbusters series for Sony Pictures set to come out in the summer of 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Ivan Reitman is passing the Ghostbusters torch to his son.

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman is set to direct a new installment in the Ghostbusters series for Sony Pictures set to come out in the summer of 2020. Reitman tweeted Tuesday night that he's "finally got the keys to the car."

Ivan Reitman directed and produced the original "Ghostbusters," which came out in 1984, and its sequel in 1989.

The studio says that this new Ghostbusters will be going back to its roots and will be the next chapter in the original story. Sony attempted to reboot Ghostbusters in 2016 with gender-flipped leads, but the costly film disappointed at the box office.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news. Production begins this summer, but no word yet on the cast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmovie
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Attorney asks for cooperation from possible victims, witnesses to open R. Kelly investigation
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
California storms bring mudslide fears, blizzard warning
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
Woman struck and killed by car in West Central Fresno
Merced home infested with rats, trash health issue for neighbors
Dairy worker wins settlement against attorney who tried deporting him
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
Show More
FUSD board member under fire for alleged altercation with student
Silicon Valley landlord rents $1,500 studio to 2 cats
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Government shutdown affecting financial aid process at Fresno State
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
More News