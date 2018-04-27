Movie goers can take a drive back to the past at the Madera Drive-In

MADERA COUNTY

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The weather is going to be perfect to hang out at the Madera Drive-In, which reopens for the season Friday night.

The Madera Drive-in is one of few up and running in the state.

"It's pretty amazing. I think there are only 10 to 13 left in California. It's a good experience," said manager Luis Bravo

He said they open each year between April and August. He credits the success of staying open for decades to the community.

"The people, the valley people, they always show up and buy our snacks and enjoy the movie after that," he said.

Bravo explained he used to watch movies on the huge outdoor screens with his family.

"The first movie I ever saw here was Jason vs Freddy...It was great. I still remember the time with my family here, enjoying them and it brings back a lot of memories," Bravo mentioned.

There have been some changes from the days he came as a kid, such as the projectors. Bravo hopes to eventually remodel and make more upgrades. However, there is one thing they plan on keeping 'old school' everything is cash only.

"We tried doing the card here. It didn't work out because we are only open seasonal and those interest rates on the transactions are pretty high," he said.

He admits last year had some low point because some movies didn't draw big crowds. He expects this year will go better because their first showing is the new Avengers.

"Luckily the boss here was able to talk to the company we got it to show. The only thing is the second half is only going to play for an hour," Bravo explained.

He added so those who come late can stay and watch the beginning of the Avengers.

The drive-in is cash only with general admission costing $9, $4 for children. Ticket box opens at 7:15 p.m. and the movies start at dusk.
They will be playing Avengers on one side and Rampage and Quiet Place on the other side.

For more information click here.
