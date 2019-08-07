Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot

By Kris Reyes
MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- The last time Nick McFarland and Kim Thompson saw each other, they were complete strangers, brought together by the chaos of the Gilroy shooting.

Thompson was running for her life, Nick was on the ground with a bullet in his leg. A nurse of almost 10 years, Thompson stopped to help him.

RELATED: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival

In an emotional reunion, Tuesday, Nick greeted her with flowers, a hug and words of deep gratitude.

"Thank you for being my angel that day, it meant a lot to me," he said.

"I didn't even think like it wasn't safe, I shouldn't have been there, I just felt I did what I needed to do to get him safe," said Thompson.

RELATED: FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement

In a Facebook Live video, you can see Thompson helping McFarland, putting on a makeshift tourniquet made from an apron and his t-shirt. Once she had stabilized the bleeding, she stayed to call 911.

Their reunion is a happy one-- but make no mistake, it is a meeting of survivors, traumatized by a horrific event.

RELATED: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale after being released from hospital

"I've had good days, I've had nightmares," said Thompson. "Just seeing him and knowing he was ok it just brought closure to knowing that what i did do helped him in some way."

"For me knowing that I was going to meet my hero, I couldn't wait for this day," said McFarland, "We might be family friends for the rest of our lives. You were my angel that day for sure."

See more stories and videos related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroymorgan hillcrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Experts share 4 potentially life-saving skills in active shooter situation
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Lemoore City Council looks to fill two vacant seats
Deadly crash leaves more than 200 without power near Hanford
Show More
Program helps young adults with learning disabilities become independent
Local law enforcement help federal agencies dismantle MS-13 gang
New wildlife rehabilitation center coming to Clovis
BNSF Railway task force addresses homeless encampments along tracks
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
More TOP STORIES News