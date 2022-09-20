'Suspicious call' forces lockdown at Clovis High School

Just last week, three schools in Madera and Bullard High School were forced to lock down due to the same nature of calls.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis High School was forced to lock down on Tuesday following a call threatening the campus.

Officials say the school received a "suspicious call" around 1 pm. The lunch period ended early and students were moved into their classrooms while police investigated.

Clovis Elementary, the neighboring school, was also placed on lockdown.

Around 2:20 pm, the all-clear was given. Police deemed the call to be a hoax.

Just last week, three schools in Madera and Bullard High School were forced to lock down due to the same nature of calls.

