vigil

'My son didn't deserve this:' Mother of Central Fresno stabbing victim speaks out

EMBED <>More Videos

Photos and flowers lay where 20-year-old John Sandoval took his final breaths.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Photos and flowers lay where 20-year-old John Sandoval took his final breaths.

"My son didn't deserve this. My son didn't deserve this at all," said John's mother, Priscilla Perez.

Surrounding the growing memorial were close to 80 loved ones grieving the loss of their friend.

"It's very sad and heartbreaking to see everyone be here for someone who didn't deserve to die," Perez said.

She drove 17 hours from Washington to thank his friends for their support.

They say he died protecting others.

"He was always like that. Since he was little, he always wanted to help. Be there for everyone, very generous, very polite," Perez said.

It was early Sunday morning when police were called to The Parks apartment complex after a fight grew out of control.

RELATED: Family friend of man killed at Central Fresno house party says he died trying to protect others

John was killed that morning.

"I just keep picturing us there with him trying to help him breathe," said family friend Destiny Rangel.

Three other people were stabbed. One of them was Ramona Rangel

"It was just supposed to be a couple (of) friends at my apartment like every other weekend, but a new person gets invited, and we all get stabbed," Rangel said. "I tried to help her and my other friend up and then he went up behind me, and that's when he stabbed me."

Investigators quickly named 20-year-old Danny Duran as the suspect.

They say they found the murder weapon at the scene, as well as a beanie that Duran was wearing.

Duran was turned into police Sunday evening by his family. He's in the Fresno County jail on a murder charge.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresno west centralhomicidevigilman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
TOP STORIES
Family shares memories of beloved 2-year-old days after vicious dog attack
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car
Show More
VIDEO: Little girl helps her pony overcome tiny obstacle
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
Bill to ban long paper receipts in CA clears first hurdle
More TOP STORIES News