'My son didn't deserve this:' Mother of Central Fresno stabbing victim speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Photos and flowers lay where 20-year-old John Sandoval took his final breaths.
"My son didn't deserve this. My son didn't deserve this at all," said John's mother, Priscilla Perez.
Surrounding the growing memorial were close to 80 loved ones grieving the loss of their friend.
"It's very sad and heartbreaking to see everyone be here for someone who didn't deserve to die," Perez said.
She drove 17 hours from Washington to thank his friends for their support.
They say he died protecting others.
"He was always like that. Since he was little, he always wanted to help. Be there for everyone, very generous, very polite," Perez said.
It was early Sunday morning when police were called to The Parks apartment complex after a fight grew out of control.
John was killed that morning.
"I just keep picturing us there with him trying to help him breathe," said family friend Destiny Rangel.
Three other people were stabbed. One of them was Ramona Rangel
"It was just supposed to be a couple (of) friends at my apartment like every other weekend, but a new person gets invited, and we all get stabbed," Rangel said. "I tried to help her and my other friend up and then he went up behind me, and that's when he stabbed me."
Investigators quickly named 20-year-old Danny Duran as the suspect.
They say they found the murder weapon at the scene, as well as a beanie that Duran was wearing.
Duran was turned into police Sunday evening by his family. He's in the Fresno County jail on a murder charge.
