62-year-old hit and killed by Clovis Fire Department truck identified

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Clovis Fire Department truck on Tuesday night.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was killed after being hit by a Clovis Fire Department truck Tuesday night has been identified.

Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Melchor Mendoza.

The crash happened around 9 pm near Clovis and Barstow avenues.

The Clovis Police Department says the fire engine had its lights and sirens on as it was responding to an emergency call.

Officials say as Mendoza and a woman got to Clovis Avenue, the woman stopped to let the truck go, but Mendoza kept walking. They say he was not in a crosswalk.

The fire engine ended up hitting and killing him.

Authorities believe Mendoza may have been under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol will be helping police with the investigation.

