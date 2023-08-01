1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting and fiery crash in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting and car crash in northwest Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 pm near Aurora and Regency avenues.

After the shooting, Fresno police say the victim went to find help at the parking lot of the Walmart at Shaw and Brawley avenues.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officials say a vehicle believed to have possibly been involved in the shooting crashed into another car on Brawley and Weber.

A 75-year-old woman inside one of the vehicles was killed and three other people were injured.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are still looking for a possible suspect who ran away from the scene of the crash.

Part of the Walmart parking lot and the intersection where the crash happened have been shut down as the investigation continues.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.