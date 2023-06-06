Suspect arrested in 2021 deadly hit-and-run crash in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested Tuesday for a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Oakhurst in 2021.

The crash happened just before midnight on July 7, 2021, on Road 427 near Elliot Drive.

The California Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Eben Hammond was walking home with family members when he was hit from behind by an SUV.

In March 2022, officers followed up on a tip that the SUV belonged to Bryce Yandell.

Through a months-long investigation, officials say they were able to find evidence linking Hammond to the hit-and-run.

Hammond was arrested at the CHP office in Oakhurst.