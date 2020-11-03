politics

The zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns in Central CA

By Yun Choi
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A map created by ABC's data journalism team shows which zip codes are doling out the donations in the 2020 presidential campaign in California.

The circles on the map below represent each zip code and are colored by the candidate receiving more contributions in the area. The bigger the circle, the greater advantage the candidate has in that area.

Zoom into the map below to see where the money is coming from around California and how much was donated in your zip code.


Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.

At a glance, Central California appears to have a few more red bubbles (contributions to President Donald Trump) than blue bubbles (donations to former Vice President Joe Biden).

The South Valley appeared to have a higher concentration of contributions to the Trump campaign compared to Biden's. Trump received more in financial donations than Biden in 93230 (Hanford), 932374 (Tulare), 93257 (Porterville) and 93245 (Lemoore).

In Visalia, contributions were mixed across zip codes, with the 93291 and 93277 areas giving nearly twice as many donations to Trump than to Biden. Visalia's 93292 zip code donated $1,829 more to the Biden campaign compared to Trump.

Trump and Biden's highest contributions came from the same zip code in Fresno. Biden's campaign received $54,386 from the 93711 area in northwest Fresno, while Trump's campaign received $47,596 in that area.

The North Valley also had towns that donated more to Trump compared to Biden. However, Biden had a higher number of contributions in 95340 (Merced), 93614 (Coarsegold) and 93643 (North Fork).

