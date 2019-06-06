Fight between men escalates into gunfire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dispute between two men ended in gunfire in Central Fresno.It happened near Maroa and Harvard just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.The fight escalated in a matter of minutes. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim in the leg and then fled the scene."We think that video surveillance that neighbors have might have captured it and that would be great evidence for us," said Lt. Tim Tietjen "Officers are knocking doors right now to hopefully recover something."Police are now searching for one suspect in connection to the shooting, but have not released a description of the man.The man who was shot is expected to be OK. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.