APARTMENT FIRE

Fire breaks out in Downtown Fresno apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire breaks out in Downtown Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is displaced following an apartment fire in Downtown Fresno.

Firefighters were called to the complex around 2:30 p.m. near Inyo and Van Ness.

Investigators say the woman was putting away Christmas decorations when she set a box on top of the stove that caught fire.

Sprinklers were set off in the apartment and contained the blaze to the single unit.

"The holidays...carelessness," said Thomas Cope.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was hurt in the fire.

Damage is estimated around $10,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APARTMENT FIRE
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Barking dog wakes woman, alerts her to fire in Madera County mountain home
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
More apartment fire
Top Stories
Federal employees continue to work without pay, but wonder when it will end
Law enforcement reminds people to celebrate New Year's Eve safely, legally
Two areas of Yosemite National Park closed due to lack of restroom services
PG&E reportedly could face murder charges for deadly Camp Fire
Shots fired at East Central Fresno apartment hit right above sleeping man's bed
Many come out for car showdown to celebrate Hmong New Year
Man killed after striking concrete pillar on Highway 99 in Merced
Pedestrian killed on Manning, driver who hit him arrested for DUI
Show More
Man caught on video in brutal assault, robbery in SF arrested
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to take pictures of Ultima Thule
More News