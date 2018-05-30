FRESNO

Fire damages office building in Fresno

A two-alarm fire has damaged an office building at Shaw and Fruit. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A two-alarm fire has damaged an office building at Shaw and Fruit.

Firefighters say the fire started in the breezeway and spread into the attic of the office spaces.

Fire crews on scene called a second alarm asking for more help for fear the fire would spread quickly with the building's tile roof and wood sub-flooring.

The businesses suffered mostly water and smoke damage along with damage to the roof because they needed to poke holes for ventilation. Power was turned off to the office and it will be off most of the day.

Firefighters estimate about 100-thousand dollars in damage. No one was injured.
