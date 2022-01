FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A haystack fire is burning in Fresno County Thursday morning.The fire broke out Wednesday night at a dairy off Highway 180 near Napa Avenue, east of Mendota.CAL FIRE crews say the flames are not threatening any structures, but drivers should be cautious while traveling through the area since the fire is visible from the highway.There are no reports of any injuries.Dairy personnel is handling the fire. The cause is still under investigation.