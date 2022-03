This is a developing story.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are working to determine what sparked a fire at an apartment complex in central Fresno.Firefighters were called to the building on Glenn and Belmont Avenues after 10 pm on Sunday.Crews used a ladder truck to access the top of the building to put out the flames.The cause of the fire is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear if any residents were hurt.