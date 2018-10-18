HOUSE FIRE

Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire that consumed a West Central Fresno home.

The fire was reported about 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of the home on Blythe at Dayton.



Officials say the family first smelled smoke and then their fire detectors went off alerting them to the flames.

By the time fire crews were on scene the fire had gotten into the attic and the roof collapsed leaving firefighters no option but to fight the flames from outside the building.

No one was injured, but the home is lost. The family is now getting help from the Red Cross.

Officials said they have the road between Shields and Dakota closed while they investigate. The closure should last a couple hours.
