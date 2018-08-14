FRESNO

Firefighters battle fire at abandoned apartment building in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings in tackling their ninth fire in the past three days.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings in tackling their ninth fire in the past three days.

Flames broke out at an apartment building on Clay near Fifth just after 1:30 Tuesday morning. The apartment was boarded up and vacant and next to a larger two-story apartment building. Nearby residents were evacuated.

Firefighters took on the blaze from the outside because the roof was about to fall. They also sprayed water on adjacent homes to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefirefresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News