Firefighters battle fire at abandoned apartment building in Central Fresno

Fresno firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings in tackling their ninth fire in the past three days.Flames broke out at an apartment building on Clay near Fifth just after 1:30 Tuesday morning. The apartment was boarded up and vacant and next to a larger two-story apartment building. Nearby residents were evacuated.Firefighters took on the blaze from the outside because the roof was about to fall. They also sprayed water on adjacent homes to keep the fire from spreading.No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.