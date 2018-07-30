Firefighters save puppy from burning home in Downtown Fresno

Firefighters saved a German Shepherd puppy from a house fire in Downtown Fresno. It happened last night just after 11 at a home on A Street and Stanislaus.Fire officials said the front door was opened and the lights were on when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.Firefighters said they received reports of squatters in the area, but no word if they started the fire. They also had to deal with a dead palm tree that caught fire behind the home, as well as sagging power lines.The fire was put out quickly. The puppy was given oxygen and is expected to be okay.