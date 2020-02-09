valentine's day

Local flower shop working harder to be prepared for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Love is in the air at Kiku Floral.

The flower shop located at Ashlan and Valentine in northwest Fresno is busy prepping for the busiest time of year.

Owners Lorrie and Larry Yamada have called in reinforcements to prep Valentine's Day arrangements. They say they're getting a lot of early orders and are going to start deliveries as early as Monday.

There's no need to worry if you're the last-minute type of shopper. They say it's never too late and that they're more than prepared with quality roses in stock.

Larry Yamada/ Kiku Floral co-owner

"We have plenty of roses," says Co-Owner Larry Yamada. "We actually went to Columbia this year and went to the farms, so we handpicked the roses that were selling this year, which is top quality.

Kiku Floral has been in business for 37 years. They're taking orders online and by phone.
