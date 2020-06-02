volunteerism

Hundreds of families fed during Huron food distribution

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several organizations came together to help feed the hungry in Huron on Sunday.

About 1,200 boxes of food were given to families at a drive-through food distribution. The boxes were handed out in less two hours.

Centro La Familia and the Fresno Office of the Mexican Consulate were among the groups who organized the event.

Volunteers from several other organizations also showed up to support the cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhuronfoodvolunteerismhuron
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLUNTEERISM
Central CA Food Bank relying on volunteers during pandemic
Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors
How to volunteer from home during COVID-19 pandemic
Free breakfast for seniors and first responders at local restaurant.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Central California coronavirus cases
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Show More
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
Mandatory evacuation order near Hensley Lake in Madera Co. lifted after fire
Newsom speaks about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News