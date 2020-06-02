Hundreds of families fed during Huron food distribution

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several organizations came together to help feed the hungry in Huron on Sunday.About 1,200 boxes of food were given to families at a drive-through food distribution. The boxes were handed out in less two hours.Centro La Familia and the Fresno Office of the Mexican Consulate were among the groups who organized the event.Volunteers from several other organizations also showed up to support the cause.