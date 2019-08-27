blue bell

Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall

HOUSTON, Texas -- Move over, pumpkin spice! Blue Bell is bringing in a serious cool front with the release of its new flavor.

Beginning Monday, the creamery's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, will hit store shelves in half-gallon and pint sizes.



The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

It will be available for a limited time only.

