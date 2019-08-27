Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall

Beginning Monday, the creamery's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, will hit store shelves in half-gallon and pint sizes.
Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded w/vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.
The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.
It will be available for a limited time only.
