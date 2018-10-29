ICE CREAM

Blue Bell rings in the holiday season early with new 'peppermint bark' ice cream

Blue Bell ice cream has a new peppermint bark ice cream flavor.

It's a treat created specifically for the holidays.

According to a message from the company's official twitter account, it's a mint ice cream with white and dark chocolate chunks.

And the white chocolate contains crushed peppermint candies.


Blue Bell regularly releases seasonal flavors.

They introduced a spiced pumpkin pecan ice cream in September.
