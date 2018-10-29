Blue Bell rings in the holiday season early with new 'peppermint bark' ice cream

We promised exciting news and returning favorites! Today, we’re officially kicking off the holiday season with the release of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream - a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies. pic.twitter.com/Be3nvbuEhg — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018

Blue Bell ice cream has a new peppermint bark ice cream flavor.It's a treat created specifically for the holidays.According to a message from the company's official twitter account, it's a mint ice cream with white and dark chocolate chunks.And the white chocolate contains crushed peppermint candies.Blue Bell regularly releases seasonal flavors.They introduced a spiced pumpkin pecan ice cream in September.